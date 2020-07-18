The driver of a car involved in a crash near Treffgarne on Thursday afternoon has thanked a kind-hearted member of the public, and emergency service crews, for coming to her aid.
Wendy Liddle had to be cut free from her Ford car after a two-vehicle crash on the A40 near Treffgarne junction at around 3.29pm on Thursday, July 16.
Two fire appliances from Haverfordwest were called to the crash as well as police and ambulances.
Police closed the road in both directions and firefighters cut the roof off Wendy's car to free her from the vehicle.
Police said that three casualties were taken to Withybush Hospital with minor injuries following the accident.
While Wendy waited for emergency services to arrive, she was comforted by retired nurse, Lynn Phillips, who was at the scene.
"I want to say a big thank you to an amazing lady called Lynn who helped me and kept me calm while waiting for emergency crews to arrive," she said.
"Without your help and soothing words I don't think I would have coped."
Wendy also thanked the emergency service crews who attended the accident as well as the staff at Withybush Hospital.
"I would also like to thank the police, ambulance, fire brigade and A&E department for your amazing response and work you all did to look after all three casualties including myself," she said.
"I am now home resting and on the mend."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment