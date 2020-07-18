MILFORD Haven Museum will not open this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chair of the museum, Cllr Colin Sharp said that the decision had been made in the interests of safety of visitors and volunteers.
Cllr Sharp said: “Due to Covid-19 Milford Haven museum has been unable to open. We are a volunteer run organisation and rely on our volunteers to open the doors.
“It is with the safety of both our volunteers and the visitors, the Trustees have decided that the museum will not be able to open this season (April-October).
“However, behind the scenes a lot of work is taking place during the closure and new exhibitions are being designed and several areas of the museum are being upgraded. Work is taking place inside and outside to render the walls and improve the overall look.
“Please keep up with all the work on our Facebook page where we will carry on publishing updates and interesting items we are finding in this time. We would like to thank all those that have visited us in the past and very much hope you will all enjoy our new museum look when we open in April 2021."