A Pembrokeshire tourist attraction and resort is celebrating its 12th birthday today, Saturday.

Bluestone National Park Resort opened its doors to the world 12 years ago today. Guests enjoyed the state-of-the-art Blue Lagoon as well as the resort's luxury lodges and fine dining experiences.

In the 12 years since it opened the resort has gone from strength to strength, opening a spa, indoor and outdoor play areas and most recently the £8.5 million Serendome.

This remarkable 'giant umbrella' dome is the first of its kind in the UK and will generate dozens of jobs and is expected to inject millions into the local economy.

The ground breaking Serendome, named after the Welsh for star, brings the outdoors indoors under its 22m high and 252ft umbrella-like dome at the Pembrokeshire resort.

The 7,000sqm area beneath the dome will become a new playground for Free Range Fun for Bluestone's guests – including the breath-taking SkyWalk adventure course and 400-seat Amphitheatre.

More recently part of the resort was transformed into of one of Wales’ coronavirus field hospitals, although the facility has not yet been used.

Although Bluestone is currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions in Wales it is excitedly preparing for the arrival of its first guests next Friday, July 24.

"While we are sad that we do not have our staying guests here to celebrate with - we are over the moon that this coming Friday we will be reopening our gates and welcoming the first of you back to our National Park Resort," said a spokesman.

"We've shared so many special memories with our wonderful guests over the past 12 years.

"We are preparing even more areas of the resort for our first guests to enjoy. This includes our outdoor eating areas including the legendary Camp Smokey, our spacious open-air playgrounds, our beautiful nature trail, lots of our great outdoor activities – and our one of a kind Serendome.

"Our utmost priority remains the health and well-being of our guests and staff. We continue to work hard to ensure all areas are as safe as possible for everyone – while also allowing our guests to have lots of Free Range Fun too."

The resort has joined the nationwide Good to Go scheme and has launched its own guest charter which sets out its commitment to you to ensure everything possible is done to protect guests.

"Bluestone is a place where loved ones reconnect; where people smile, laugh and enjoy endless fun in natural open spaces," said the spokesman.

"Our charter will ensure that you enjoy the Bluestone you know and love, while keeping as safe as possible too.

"We're hopeful that we'll have even more positive news on the Blue Lagoon, Well Spa Retreat and our indoor dining areas shortly. We can't wait to welcome you back to Bluestone soon."