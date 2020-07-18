There have been no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Pembrokeshire today (Saturday).

Figures released by Public Health Wales reveal that nobody has tested positive for the virus in all three counties across Hywel Dda Health Board; Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

In the past week there has been one new case recorded in Pembrokeshire, none in Ceredigion and two in Carmarthenshire.

A total of 746 people across the three counties have been tested for the virus this week.

Across Wales there were 10 new cases of coronavirus reported today, making a total of 16,897 since testing started.

There were no deaths registered due to the virus in Wales today. The country has lost 1,546 lives to the disease, with 67 of these coming from the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly.

“When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone.

“Combined these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.”