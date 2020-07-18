LOCALS in the resort of Tenby have been shocked and saddened by the death of the town's 'gentle giant' Martin Hurlow.

Martin died suddenly on Thursday, July 16. He was a well-known local character, having served as a firefighter at Tenby Fire Station for 35 years and worked as a builder locally.

He was crew manager at Tenby Fire Station and was presented with a long service plaque when he retired in 2013.

He was also an active fundraiser for The Firefighters Charity which supports the UK's firefighters and their families.

Martin leaves behind wife Julie and his three daughters; Louise, Carly and Jody.

Tenby mayor Sam Skyrme-Blackhall has paid tribute to Mr Hurlow, as have many of his former firefighter colleagues.

"Out of respect for my lovely friend Julie, today we are sending our love and condolences on the sudden passing of Martin," said Cllr Skyrme-Blackhall.

"We are also sending our love to all the family and Martin's extended family at Tenby Fire Station. Another Tenby character taken too soon."

Fellow firefighter Paul Thomas wrote on social media:

"RIP Martin such a lovely man, deepest condolences to family and close friends, and from one firefighter to another stand down my friend."

Another firefighting colleague, Jon Conbeer, wrote:

"RIP Big Marty. It was a pleasure serving with you in Tenby for all those years. Wonderful memories made by all who had the privilege to serve with you too. Thinking of you Julie and the family .

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service group manager, Sion Slaymaker, said his thoughts were with Mr Hurlow's family, friends and all at Tenby Fire Station."

Tenby police officer, PC Paul Boorman, who attended many calls with Mr Hurlow, wrote

"I speak for everyone at Tenby Police Station in passing our condolences to you all. I attended many calls with Martin over the years, and you couldn't meet a nicer gent."