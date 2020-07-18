Charges of sending a nuisance message and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour have been denied by a Templeton woman.
Tracey Allen, of West Lane, pleaded not guilty to all charges when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, July 13.
It is alleged that Allen, 56, sent a false message on April 7 to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety.
She also faces three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to two men in Templeton, on April 3, 6 and 7.
A trial date was listed for September 7 and Allen was released on unconditional bail.
