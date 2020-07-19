Hitting a kerb after using cannabis during his first week behind the wheel in the UK, cost a Haverfordwest man £417 and his driving licence.
Bartlomiej Sniec, of Hill Street, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.
Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers were on routine patrol when they noticed a Renault Clio, driven by Sniec, 26, clip a kerb while negotiating a Haverfordwest roundabout at 7pm on January 30.
“Police officers spoke to him and could smell cannabis coming from this gentleman’s clothes and from the car. He appeared to be nervous and had blood-shot eyes.”
A roadside drugs-swipe was positive for cannabis.
Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “It is an aggravating factor that the drug did have an adverse effect on his driving, otherwise he would not have hit the kerb.”
Speaking through a polish interpreter, Sniec, who represented himself, said: “Yes, I was under the influence of cannabis. But, I want to make you aware that I am a newcomer to UK driving, and that was my first week of driving on the UK side.”
Magistrates banned Sniec from driving for 12 months and fined him £300.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Farmworker Sniec added: “I do apologise for what I have done.”
