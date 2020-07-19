SHOULD we wait for eight more days to make face masks mandatory on pubic transport in Wales or should we start now? Should face masks have to be worn in shops as well?

The First Minister, Mark Drakeford, announced last week that passengers on public transport would have to wear face masks or coverings on buses, trains, ferries and taxis from July 27.

However, the Welsh Conservatives are saying that people should have to start wearing them immediately, not only on public transport but also in shops.

"Shadow Covid Recovery Minister Darren Millar MS has welcomed the First Minister's announcement that face coverings will become mandatory from July 27 but questioned why it is not being introduced immediately.

"The mandatory wearing of face coverings on public transport and in shops in Wales was a key element of our 10-point plan published last week," he said.

"The First Minister and his cabinet must produce the scientific evidence – if it exists – to justify introducing them two weeks from now rather than with immediate effect and why only on public transport.

"Lockdown is being eased, life is returning to a 'new normal', but we must still take every precaution to avoid a second wave of cases, and making wearing facemasks mandatory from today may go some way to achieving this – but only if brought in now."

Masks currently have to be worn on public transport in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. In England they will have to be worn in shops and supermarkets from July 24.

Mr Drakeford said the new legislation would bring Wales into line with the rest of the UK and would protect people in confined spaces.

"Our decision to make face coverings mandatory on public transport is a combination of the fact that we know as the economy gets back into operation more people will need to use public transport to go to work and for other purposes," he said.

"When more people need to use confined spaces then additional protections need to be introduced in order to overcome the fact that two-metre social distancing will not always be possible," he added.

What do you think? Where should wearing facemasks be compulsory and when should this be introduced? Leave your views in the comments below.