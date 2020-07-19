VISITOR welcome teams are being provided at popular tourism locations in Pembrokeshire this summer as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

Deployed by Pembrokeshire County Council, the new teams are on hand to help tourists and locals with any enquiries they might have, and ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and safe day out.

Advice given ranges from suggestions for locations and attractions to visit, where to find public conveniences, car parking options, beaches that are suitable for dog owners, supporting social distancing, providing water safety advice, etc.

The teams can also report any issues that need assistance from other sections of the local authority or partner organisations.

The new initiative has been set up thanks to partnership working between the Council, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority (PCNPA), National Trust, Planed and the tourism sector.

The partners are also looking at whether the welcome teams could be supported by local volunteer groups.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said: “With lockdown restrictions easing, supporting Pembrokeshire businesses and our communities is the key to sustaining jobs and livelihoods and it will be the council’s priority.

“Tourism is a key part of the Pembrokeshire economy. By some measures, 20 per cent of the working age population of Pembrokeshire is employed directly or indirectly by tourism. It’s therefore critical we now do everything we can to support the safe reopening of our tourism offer.

“Our welcome teams are just part of our package of support for the tourism industry in Pembrokeshire. The teams are there to welcome and reassure. I’m certain their presence in our tourist hotspots will be welcomed by tourists and locals alike.”

In addition to the new teams, staff from the PCNPA, National Trust, and county council, as well as local PCSOs, will as usual be available throughout the summer along the coastline to offer advice to visitors and ensure that Pembrokeshire is as safe and welcoming as possible.