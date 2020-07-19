PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leader, Councillor David Simpson, is urging the public to continue to act with caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus and is asking the minority who don't to remember that we are all in this together.

"This weekend we can go out to have a drink or have food although outdoors only. While it is important that we support our eateries, we all still need to ensure we act responsibly and ensure we do not help to spread the virus," he said.

"I was saddened to hear of a minority of people who decided not to adhere to the guidance last weekend and instead decided to carry on ignoring the advice and social distancing guidelines.

"So I urge those who decided to let their hair down to please remember we are all in this together - the pandemic has not passed and if we do not follow the guidelines potentially the unlocking of our county will take even longer. Do not spoil things.

"Every day the light ahead is getting brighter, the days are getting better and we are on the road to recovery."

Cllr Simpson said he was pleased by the way Pembrokeshire was unlocking; how businesses were getting ready to support our visitors and how communities were pulling together.

'I'm sure that the last three months have made us stronger and allowed us all to reconsider how we do things. I know I have had time to reflect and review how and what I do and appreciate what I have," he said.

He also urged residents to slow down and take time to connect with friends and family.

"Everyone is busy, everyone is striving to move forward but we need to sometimes slow down, take smaller steps and enjoy what we have," he said.

"The pace of life can at times overwhelm us all, it is easier to try to keep up and forget that we all need time to stop and think. We all need to keep strong, keep safe and share any concerns we have.

"I know without my network of support I would struggle to deal with everything that comes my way. We all need support and have someone we can turn to. So please everyone, speak to a friend and help each other

"Enjoy your days out and remember to check before you travel to see what is open.

"And please, consider what footprint you leave behind."