A MAN who told police there were 'a couple of ounces' of cannabis in his car, was found to be in possession of 105g of the drug, magistrates heard on Thursday.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers pulled over an Audi A3, which smelled strongly of cannabis on the afternoon of Wednesday, December 18 on the A477 at Sageston.
The driver - Adrian Christopher Mardon, of Maddock Road in Cardiff – voluntarily told officers there were drugs under the passenger seat, where they found a bag containing 67g of cannabis.
A further search of the car found more cannabis – with a total of 105g seized.
The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a roadside drug swipe gave a positive reading.
Later blood analysis showed the level of cannabis in his system three times over the drug drive limit.
He was reported for summons to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Thursday, July 16.
He admitted charges of possessing cannabis and driving when the proportion of a controlled drug in his system was over the limit. Mardon was disqualified from driving for three years. He must also pay combined fines and costs of £317.