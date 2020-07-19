ST DAVIDS all-weather lifeboat (ALB) and inshore lifeboat (ILB) were launched yesterday afternoon following reports of four people stranded on rocks at Porthclais after a canoeing accident.
The four adults had been out in an open canoe which capsized. They had managed to climb onto a rock outside of Porthclais harbour.
Their plight was seen by a member of the public who dialled 999 at around 3pm yesterday, Saturday, July 18. They were put through to Milford Haven Coastguard Operations Centre who then requested the support of coastguard teams from St Davids and Broad Haven.
The inshore lifeboat picked them up from the rocks and transferred them safely to
Porthclais slipway while the All-Weather Lifeboat stood by.
The crew then retrieved their capsized canoe and returned it to them.
"Thank you to everyone for their assistance and to the member of public who called 999," said a spokesman for St Davids coastguards.
"If you are in danger on the coast or see anyone else in danger please call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
Emergency services also advise ensuring that you have lifejackets and a means of emergency communication, be it flares, a radio or waterproof phone, when going out to sea.
