TWO men were arrested for drug driving during Pembrokeshire Road Policing Unit stop checks in south Pembrokeshire yesterday (Saturday, July 17)
A driver who was stopped in Pentlepoir admitted that he had been using drugs earlier that day and a roadside drug swab administered.
The swab tested positive for cannabis and the man was taken to the police station where blood samples were taken. The man was released under investigation pending the results of the blood test.
A second man was arrested at Kilgetty after providing a positive drug swab for cannabis and being found in possession of the drug.
Again blood samples were taken in custody and the driver was released under investigation pending their results.
The possession of cannabis offence was dealt with by means of an out of court disposal.
The Road Policing Unit is currently carrying out high visibility patrols in the Tenby, Saundersfoot and Kilgetty areas as a part of Operation Lion.
Operation Lion is a partnership initiative involving Dyfed-Powys Police, British Transport Police, Transport for Wales, Great Western Railway, Welsh Ambulance Service, Pembrokeshire County Council and and local licensees. It aims to ensure public safety and deter anti-social behaviour, low level public order and drink related problems in order to make Tenby and it’s surrounding areas pleasurable places to visit over the summer months.