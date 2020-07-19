Reports are coming in of an incident at Newgale beach this afternoon.
The coastguard helicopter has been seen circling the beach and it is understood that an inshore lifeboat is also in attendance and has possibly landed on the beach.
The RNLI confirmed Little and Broad Haven lifeboat has been launched this afternoon. It is not known at present whether they are attending the same incident.
An eyewitness said that the helicopter had hovered low over the water before heading in the direction of Solva and then returning to Newgale before searching the coast path.
The eyewitness said that a casualty was lifted into the coastguard helicopter at around 6.15pm. The helicopter then left the scene.
Milford Haven coastguard headquarters has confirmed that there is an ongoing incident at the beach that it is co-ordinating.
We will bring you more information as we get it.