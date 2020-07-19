There have been two new cases of coronavirus reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area today (Sunday) Figures released by Public Health Wales show a new case reported in Ceredigion and a new case reported in Carmarthenshire. There were no new cases recorded in Pembrokeshire today.
A total 1,093 people have been tested in the three counties in the past 24 hours.
Throughout Wales there have been 31 new cases of coronavirus reported today, making a total of 16,928 cases in Wales since testing began.
There has been one new death from coronavirus reported in Wales today, bringing the total to 1,547.
Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.
"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.
"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.