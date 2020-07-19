Plans to enjoy a bottle of gin and a magazine cost a Pembroke man £187.

John Harvey Walker, of Olivers View, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Walker, 56, selected a bottle of £30 Bombay Sapphire gin, a magazine and a ready meal after entering Londis Stores, Main Street, Pembroke, on March 1.

He went to the counter, but only paid for the ready meal and left the store.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Police questioned him and he fully admitted he had secreted the gin inside his jacket.

“He said he was going to drink the gin, eat the food and read the magazine.”

The court heard that the store had not wanted to prosecute Walker, but he had failed to return to pay for the items when given the opportunity.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Walker was on medication on the day in question, after being assaulted the night before.

“He was not thinking straight. He made the decision to take the bottle, but was probably not in the best state of mind. He is sorry and apologises.

“He did something that he does genuinely regret. He does feel he has let himself down.”

Mr Lloyd added Walker intended to return to repay the shop, but had been self-isolating.

“He should have gone back and paid for it.”

Magistrates fined Walker £40 and ordered him to pay £30 compensation, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.