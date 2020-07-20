Heritage Centre Re-opening, With Pic
After a four month ‘lockdown’ Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre re-opens to visitors from next Tuesday July 28th.
The Centre, located in the historic Royal Dockyard Chapel, will initially be open from Tuesday to Fridays weekly, with plans for wider opening times to follow.
Following advice from Welsh Government and Public Health Wales, and with the health and safety of visitors and colleagues in mind, the Centre will be offering free entry until August 31st.
Staff and trustees have been working hard to prepare new social distancing measures for re-opening. A one-way visitor flow and a limit to the number of people in the building at one time will be in place, with hand sanitisers and sprays available inside.
Trustees’ Chairman Graham Clarkson said:
“We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors back and have implemented a range of measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable day out for the whole family. Our friendly team are very committed to creating a considerate and respectful environment for all our visitors.
“The grounds of the Centre are ideal for a summer picnic and we plan to open our very popular coffee shop after August 3rd, in line with Welsh Government guidelines. With our spacious centre, extensive grounds and engaging exhibits, we offer the ideal day out this summer.”