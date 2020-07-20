Overtaking an unmarked police car cost a Milford Haven drug-driver his licence.

Mark Woodford, of Cromwell Heights, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, July 13.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police officers thought Woodford, 34, may have been speeding when he overtook their unmarked vehicle on the A40 on January 16,

They followed his Mitsubishi Lancer and stopped him at Llanddewi Velfrey.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “When they spoke to him they could smell cannabis coming from the vehicle. A drug-swipe taken at the scene was positive and he was taken to the police station.2

Megan Williams, defending, said Woodford did not accept smoking cannabis before driving.

“It is not the case that he deliberately smoked cannabis and then jumped in the car.”

She added that he had stopped smoking cannabis and drinking alcohol.

“He accepts overtaking the police car on the day in question, he does not accept that amounts to evidence of bad driving.

“He did not realise he would be over the limit.”

The court heard that the vehicle had now been sold.

Magistrates fined Woodford £120 and banned him from driving for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.