TAVERNSPITE CP School was not going to allow the Covid-19 pandemic to put a stop to one of the highlights of the school calendar - sports day.
As children returned to school recently, Tavernspite school staff quickly set to work to organise the socially-distant sports day which, although held behind closed doors, turned out to be a huge success.
Each year group ‘bubble’ competed on the day they were timetabled to be in school, with all social distancing and hygiene measures protocols in place.
Headteacher Kevin Phelps said: "Competing like this actually made the event even more fun in some ways and the children certainly enjoyed themselves whilst sprinting, skipping and striding to success."
The socially-distant sports day was the brainchild of senior teacher Lucy Williams.
She said: "I know how much the children love sports day every year so I was determined that it was still going to go ahead despite everything that’s been happening recently.
The children had a brilliant time and everyone took part with great enthusiasm. It was smiles all round."
Year 6 pupil Jake Bloxham, winner of the Victor Ludorum award, added: "It was brilliant having sports day in our ‘bubbles’. I’m just so glad it went ahead because I was very disappointed to think that we might not have sports day this year. Thanks Miss Williams."