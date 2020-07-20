A Haverfordwest man has been given an 18-year extended sentence for a catalogue of sexual offences, including against children.

Kevin David John, 49, admitted 20 offences on June 23 - including the rape of a girl under 16.

He was sentenced today (Monday, July 20) at Swansea Crown Court and is expected to serve 12 years in custody and a further six on licence.

John, from Prendergast, was caught following a three-month investigation by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police praised victims and witnesses for coming forward.

Detective Inspector Richard Lewis said: "Today's sentence sees a prolific sexual predator sent to prison.

This has been a detailed and sensitive investigation from the outset, involving a number of vulnerable victims and witnesses.

“Their courage in speaking out and the information they shared with us was invaluable in getting John to court.

"It is very likely that their bravery will have prevented others from being subjected to similar vile abuse.

"We are hopeful that they can draw strength from this sentence and from the courage and character they have displayed throughout.

“Police officers throughout Pembrokeshire played a role in this enquiry, and I would like to convey my sincere thanks to all staff involved for their professionalism and dedication in what has been a challenging and sensitive enquiry.”

Information for abuse survivors, their families, and anyone else who needs support on this issue is available here