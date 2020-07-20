A 'keep Tenby tidy' call has gone out to visitors from the town's mayor.
Crowds of day-trippers and holidaymakers poured into the resort at the weekend, particularly during the glorious sunshine on Sunday.
But people practising social distancing in the streets appeared to be in the minority - despite reminder signs throughout the pedestrianised town centre
When she took office recently, the mayor, Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, urged visitors to 'respect' her town when they were finally able to visit.
She commented today (Monday): "Firstly I do welcome all our visitors back to our town. It is lovely to see many of our marvellous businesses open again.
"However, people need to be much better at socially distancing and keep Tenby tidy.
"Street traders - for example hair-braiders - should not be in the town."
She added: "If we work together we can make this work, but please, please have respect for locals and visitors alike with the social distancing, it's there for a reason to help us all.
"Keep our town tidy.
"Stay safe and enjoy safely."