A COMPREHENSIVE programme of activities to support young people and families this summer has been released.

The activities, spread throughout the County, will ensure young people continue to have safe care, an opportunity to hang out safely with friends and take part in activities they may have missed during lockdown.

The programme will help young people re-engage with their peers over the summer and help prepare for returning to school in September.

This provision has been developed in conjunction with 3rd sector youth providers, PAVS, Public Health Wales, Citizens Advice, Pembrokeshire College and Uniform Services.

Pembrokeshire’s Youth Services and Education Welfare Officers will also work throughout the summer complimenting the services by supporting rural communities and targeting our most vulnerable young people.

The Council will be supporting the opening of Youth Clubs at The Tanyard (Pembroke), The Hive (Haverfordwest), The POINT (Fishguard) and Milford Youth Matters (Milford Haven).

There will also be restricted openings at Letterston, Neyland and pop up youth work sessions in Solva.

Operating hours at each setting will differ so please check the website www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/summer-programme for details of what’s on in your area.

Free pizza and snacks will be available at settings as well as additional support for families through the delivery of food parcels, recipe cards and online videos.

PAVS Community Connector for Children & Families will also be available through the summer to help signpost and connect families to voluntary sector and community support.

They will also be offering online advice and support in conjunction with Citizens Advice on money matters, benefits, and support for uniform.

Pembrokeshire Council will be supporting young people on a referral basis, offering outdoor and adventurous activities and counselling to compliment this wider provision.

Colleagues from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service will also be on hand to offer general advice to young people on the dangers of tombstoning, wildfires etc.

Five to 16-year-olds will also be able to drop into the Community Hubs between 12-2 throughout the summer for free food and activities.

The four school-based Community Hubs will be based at Pennar Community School, Goodwick CP School, Greenhill and Waldo Williams (Mount Airey / Infants site).

Among the fun on offer will be craft, music and sport co-ordinated by the Council’s Music Service, Flying Start and Sport Pembrokeshire.

See www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/summer-programme for more information.