A drink-driver who had to lean on her car for support has been banned from the road for 22 months.

Myfanwy Lewin, of Dwrbach, Fishguard, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared via video-link at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.

Prosecuting, Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, said police noticed Lewin driving a Volkswagen Beetle at 25mph in a 60mph on the A40 near Sleddau on March 17.

“She was seen to weave slightly in the middle of the road.”

Lewin, 49, turned left and narrowly missed a stationary car waiting at the junction. She immediately stopped and got out of the vehicle.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She appeared heavily intoxicated and leant on the vehicle to support herself.”

Two hours after driving, Lewin was found to have 197mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood, nearly two and-a-half times the legal limit of 80mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “There is evidence of impairment of her ability to drive, due to the manner of driving observed by police officers.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said: “Unfortunately this is a lady that struggles terribly with addiction to alcohol.”

He added that Lewin had fled the area due to domestic violence and was ‘flourishing’ in her new environment while reducing her alcohol intake.

“She wants to sort herself out and move on to start a new life.”

“She is mortified to be before the court today, in her own words she is ‘gutted’.

“She has shown genuine remorse and understands that she put other road users at risk. The root cause of her offending is drinking, and she is addressing that.”

Magistrates banned Lewin from driving for 22 months and fined her £120.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.