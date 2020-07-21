People needing emergency care will be asked to phone first before going to A&E, as services are remodelled in the wake of the coronavirus.

A telephone triage service - which will assess the urgency of a patient’s care - will direct people to the right place for their condition or injury, instead of patients automatically going to their local A&E.

The new plan, which is set to be trialled at the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board next month, was announced by Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething on Tuesday, July 21.

The emergency 999 service will not be affected.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the NHS has had to adapt quickly to the pandemic while keeping patients and staff safe.

“We have looked very closely at how people access urgent and emergency care services, in response to the risks and restrictions the pandemic has brought,” he said.

“Lockdown saw a sharp reduction in attendances at emergency departments, and a large increase in people accessing support and advice remotely via NHS 111 and online services.

“As attendances begin to return to more normal levels, these changes in how people have been accessing services over recent weeks is something leading clinicians say must be maintained.”

The health minister added that people with life-threatening or serious conditions should continue to access services in the usual way.

Adding: “But, with new physical distance measures in place, we need to better manage people with less severe conditions in their local communities or schedule urgent appointments to avoid over-crowding and queuing outside departments.”