A driver who left a garage’s courtesy car embedded in a house wall has been ordered to pay £573.

Conor William Carter, of Laugharne Close, Pembroke, appeared Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 13.

Carter, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, and was due to stand trial after denying failing to report a road accident. He changed his plea to guilty at Monday’s hearing.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Carter collided with the side of a house while attempting to turn at a junction on South Road, Pembroke, in the early hours of February 2.

Pictures of the aftermath of the incident were shown to the court, showing the red Toyota Yaris where it had come to rest almost head on with the house, the rear end sticking out onto the road.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that no-one had witnessed the crash as the occupants of the house were asleep at the time, and were not woken up by the impact.

“The woke the next morning to find that there was a car in the side of their house.

“The defendant said it occurred between 12.30am and 1am. The owner became aware about 8am and the defendant called the garage shortly after 7am. The police spoke to him about 9am, after the incident was reported.”

Carter, who previously held a clean driving licence, told officers he ‘lost it’ while going around the corner.

The bench heard that the car involved in the collision was a courtesy car loaned to Carter by a garage while his own vehicle was being repaired.

Some of the wall’s pebble dash rendering came away when the car was removed.

Megan Williams, defending, said Carter had attempted to alert the homeowners to the accident, but they did not answer their door.

“He says that at the time he did not realise his obligation was to report the accident to the police.”

She added that no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and handed the bench a letter from Carter’s employer stating his driving licence was ‘vital to his employment’.

“He does not accept being under the influence of alcohol at the time and there is no evidence that he was.”

Magistrates fined Carter £444 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

Nine penalty points were added to his licence.