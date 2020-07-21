A VILLAGE has said a patriotic farewell to its 'matriarch' following her death at the age of 99.

Peggy Edwards, who was a veteran of Bomber Command in the Second World War, passed away at her home in St Florence on Saturday July 4.

Peggy was immensely proud of her role as a WAAF sergeant, and her friends and neighbours held aloft flags and bunting last Saturday as her funeral cortege made its way around St Florence.

The hearse and following cars drove two circuits of the village, pausing outside the Sun Inn where Peggy enjoyed socialising.

Peggy formerly ran a guesthouse in Saundersfoot with her husband David, and loved the bed and breakfast trade so much that she did not retire until she was 82.

The couple retired to St Florence, where David sadly died four years ago.

"Peggy was held in high regard as the matriarch of St Florence," said Carol Grant, on behalf of Peggy's friends.

"She was a wonderful, charismatic lady who was so proud of her wartime service.

Following the funeral, Carol added: "Peg would have been overwhelmed by the amount of her friends - many with their dogs - who lined the village streets and clapped as she passed by.

"It was a very emotional time for all who came and gave their last respects to a remarkable lady who lived life to the full and will be dearly missed by all.

"We are now planning one huge village celebration of her life around March 17 which would have been her 100th birthday."