A vehicle came off the raod and ended up upside down in a field near Pembroke on Saturday, miraculously nobody was injured.
Police were called to the car crash just outside Pembroke on Saturday, July 18, which saw a vehicle come off the road.
The Nissan Nivara ended up on its roof at the edge of a field near near Mylett’s Hill, Pembroke. No one is believed to have been injured in the crash.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys police said: “Police attended a single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Saturday afternoon, 18th July, on Buttermilk Lane, Pembroke.
“A black Nissan Navara left the road. No injuries reported.”
Police taped off the vehicle. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was not called to the scene.