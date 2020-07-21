Two incidents of criminal damage at Haverfordwest Train Station are believed to be linked, police have said.
At around 9.30pm on Friday, July 17, damage was caused to the wing mirror of a vehicle parked near the train station.
On the same evening, the plastic window of the bus shelter was damaged.
A police spokesperson said the two incidents are believed to be linked.
Anyone with information regarding the first incident is asked to contact PC 324 Robert John on 101 quoting DPP/0113/17/07/2020/01/C.
Contact PC 373 Sam Picton-Evans on 101 quoting DPP/1401/17/07/2020/02/C for the second incident.