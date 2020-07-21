A PORTHGAIN business owner says she is 'frustrated' by an apparent U turn by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority which has told her to take her tables off the quayside.

Caroline Jones, owner of the Shed, put five of her outdoor tables on the quay in front of her restaurant with, she says, the permission of the authority. There are already three tables on the quay which are owned by the authority.

"Because of social distancing we can only have three tables in our licensed area outside the restaurant," she said. "We put tables on the quay and they said it was fine. A few days later an officer came down and said we had to move them because of safety policy."

Caroline said that the park has given them permission to put the tables in an area behind the Shed but that was less practical as they could not be seen from the restaurant and were near the bins and delivery area.

She added that having tables on the quay that could be served from the restaurant was more sustainable as the crockery and cutlery from the premises could be used.

"It's a huge huge problem with not having tables on the premises," she said. "We have spent a fortune on take away containers and we have a huge problem getting rid of the waste.

"I am feeling really frustrated, there's been no discussion, just a flat refusal.

"PCNPA is also my landlord. You would think they would show some tolerance and empathy."

A national park authority spokesperson said: "The picnic benches were put on park authority land without permission and they were placed close to the edge of a working harbour posing a safety risk to the public.

"The park authority is working with local businesses in Porthgain to offer support and has agreed to provide a central area on the Green for the siting of outdoor seating that is safer to use for visitors and is available to all businesses in Porthgain to access."