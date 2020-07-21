A temporary one-way road system will be introduced in St Davids from Thursday (July 23) to create more room for pedestrians to socially distance.

The move is in response to concerns that the city’s narrow pavements do not easily allow for social distancing.

It means that High Street will become one-way from Oriel y Parc (the National Park visitor centre) to Cross Square. This will allow the footpath along the whole route to be considerably widened using traffic cones.

The temporary scheme has been devised by Pembrokeshire County Council, who say they will be monitoring it closely.

“St Davids is one of Pembrokeshire’s busiest locations in the summer, with significant numbers of tourists,” said Cllr Phil Baker, cabinet member for infrastructure.

“The one-way system aims to ensure that visitors and residents feel safer and more confident on the key pedestrian route into the city.

“Other footways are not being widened for now, but their usage will be monitored and the whole scheme kept under review and adjusted if necessary.

“We are eager to work with the city council, local county councillor and businesses as we move forward with this initiative.”

The scheme is being supported by a 20mph temporary speed limit and extra signage reminding people about social distancing.

It was introduced after consultation with the local community and is supported by the city council and local member Cllr David Lloyd.

Cllr Lloyd acknowledged the work of the officers of the council’s highways department in developing the scheme, which he said has met with widespread approval from the local community.

He also recognised the readiness of members of the city council to meet with highways officers at short notice to refine the scheme, having been in receipt of a number of concerns and observations from local residents and businesses.

“I’m happy that all concerns have been properly addressed and my thanks go to all involved for this excellent work,” he said.

The scheme will continue to cover the busy tourist season and beyond as required, depending on how the Covid-19 situation progresses and feedback from the local community.