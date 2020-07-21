RESIDENTS of Goodwick's Main Street have voiced their concerns about a proposed new development and the dangers it could have to both drivers and pedestrians using the street.

A proposal to build a three storey family home and garage on the plot adjacent to the old police station in Goodwick has been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council's planners.

Concerned residents fear that cars going in and out of the driveway of the new development will present a real hazard, as they will be emerging between parked cars and in the path of pedestrians not far from an angular bend in the road.

"The road is normally heavily parked on the side of that egress and therefore emerging vehicles would have to pass through a gap in parked vehicles, without any good sight lines

along the street, especially on the right hand side and where pedestrians may be walking on the other side of the road," said Main Street resident, Hugh Jenkins.

He pointed out that the road is used by large vehicles, buses and lorries and at the point of the entrance to proposed development a lot of manoeuvring already takes place to allow vehicles to pass with damage to wing mirrors and gateposts incurred.

He also points out that in order to create the entrance to the property two of Main Street's already existing parking spaces will have to be removed.

Mr Jenkins, an architect, has also voiced his concerns about the effect of the modern looking development in a conservation area.

"This is hardly anything that could be claimed to be in context with the street, despite there being a very varied variety of buildings," he says.

"Main St is a conservation area and existing residents, expected to conserve their properties are entitled to similar respect from any new proposal."

Residents can comment on the application 20/0206/PA until July 29.