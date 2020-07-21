A VIOLENT Pembroke man who kicked a complete stranger in the face has been jailed today for six and a half years.

Aaron Peniket, aged 32, who was staying at the time in Main Street, Pembroke, had denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Thomas Hancock.

But this afternoon a jury at Swansea crown court convicted him of the offence.

Peniket, whose address at previous court hearings had been given as Hounslow Avenue, Manorbier, had already admitted assaulting Patrika Kurt by beating in a different incident.

The jury heard how late on January 25 Peniket had been out drinking in the town with his partner.

Nicola Powell, prosecuting, said as Peniket walked near Paddles Nightclub he passed a small group containing Mr Hancock.

They watched CCTV footage of Peniket suddenly punching him twice to the face, knocking him to the ground, and then kicking him twice before walking away.

Mr Hancock, a railway worker in Pembroke, suffered a fractured jaw.

Peniket, a scaffolder, told the jury he thought he was about to be attacked. “I was scared. I hit him before he hit me,” he said.

He said he had only pretended to kick Mr Hancock and had not actually connected.

After the guilty verdicts Judge Huw Rees dismissed his defence as “fanciful.”

Peniket, he said, was a well-built man who had previous convictions for violence and he told him he was “far too handy with your fists.”

“This was a sly attack and you repeatedly punched Mr Hancock and then kicked him.

The judge added, “This was thuggish violence in the Main Street of Pembroke, an historic town where this should not happen.

“Pembroke can do without it.”

Mr Hancock, he added, had been a complete stranger enjoying a night out after a day’s work.

Peniket was told he would be banned from licensed premises in Pembroke for two years following his release from prison.