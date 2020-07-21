Complaints made against a Pembroke Dock county councillor have been dismissed today (Tuesday, July 21).

Councillor Josh Beynon announced on his Facebook page that three complaints made against him had been dismissed by the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph, Cllr Beynon said he was pleased the allegations had been dismissed.

"If I'm honest, I'm just glad that common sense has prevailed," he said.

"I knew I hadn't breached the code of conduct, all I did was stand up to racism."

Explaining the allegations, Cllr Beynon said they all related to a tweet that called for the public to "pile on the pressure" and report fellow county councillor Paul Dowson for a Facebook post.

Best way to counter rubbish he’s talking is to report it to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales.



Pile on the pressure.https://t.co/ucq1blGoFt https://t.co/1RVToRYZ6s — Joshua Beynon (@joshuabeynon97) June 10, 2020

Cllr Beynon also revealed that he had asked to be suspended as a school governor at Ysgol Harri Tudur in Pembroke, while the investigation by the ombudsman was ongoing.

He said:"As I have received a decision regarding the three complaints made against me, I now want to put on the record that the basis for my suspension from the governing body of Ysgol Harri Tudur was one that I requested in an email I sent to the headteacher and chair of governors on June 19 in which I said, 'To keep the neutrality of the school and to ensure that it does not distract either of you further I am offering you the opportunity to suspend me too pending the outcome of the three complaints submitted to the ombudsman that have been made about me.'

"This email was sent before the extraordinary meeting of the governing body was called."

Explaining his email, Cllr Beynon said he wanted it to be a fair process.

Adding: "At the end of the day, I didn't want the school to be dragged into it."

Cllr Beynon said he was working on a motion aiming to help in the fight against racism to submit to Pembrokeshire County Council's October meeting.