A drug-driver had three substances in his system when police carried out a spot-check on his car.
John Henderson, of Acorn Drive, Johnston, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on his birthday, Tuesday, July 14.
Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police conducted a spot-check on a Peugeot 308 driven by Henderson on the Haverfordwest to Johnston road on December 12.
Officers noticed his eyes were glazed when they spoke to him, and a road-side drug test was positive and he was found to have cocaine, morphine and a by-product of cocaine in his blood.
John Allchurch, defending, said Henderson, a welder, lost his job as a consequence of the offence, and was now looking for work.
“There was no bad driving. It was simply that he had the drugs in his system.”
The court heard that Henderson, 38, had relapsed into drug use after years of abstinence, and had taken steps to address his issues.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity, and fined Henderson £120.
He was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge and banned from driving for 20 months.
