A drink-driving herdsman who was nearly three times the limit when he drove to find food has been ordered to pay £752.
Rudi Jay Rowson, formerly of Pelcomb Cross, now of Croesgoch, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 14.
Dennis Davies, prosecuting, told the bench police stopped Rowson’s Peugeot 207 on Thomas Parry Way, Haverfordwest, at 7pm on May 3 after concerns about his driving were reported.
He was found to have 102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.
John Allchurch, defending, said Rowson, 27, fell asleep after drinking, and decided to drive to town for food when he woke up.
He added Rowson, a herdsman, had moved onto the farm where he worked in anticipation of losing his licence.
Magistrates banned Rowson from driving for two years and fined him £607.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.
