THE owners of Pembrokeshire's largest holiday park have scotched rumours of coronavirus cases on its site.
Suggestions on social media that there had been an 'outbreak' at Kiln Park, on the outskirts of Tenby, resulting in three people being admitted to Withybush Hospital, have been quickly denied by Haven Holiday Parks.
The leisure company stated yesterday (Tuesday) that there is 'no truth' in the rumours, which have also been conveyed to the Western Telegraph.
Haven also owns the nearby Penally Court site and Lydstep Beach Holiday Village.
A spokesperson for the company stated: "At Haven, the safety and security of our guests, owners and team is our number one priority.
"Since we closed our parks in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, we h ave put a range of measures in place, including our 'Clean and Safe Charter', to ensure everyone on our parks feels safe and secure.
"We have had no outbreaks of coronavirus on our parks and there is no truth to the rumours around outbreaks."
One of Tenby's county councillors, Michael Williams, has hit out at the rumour-mongers, saying he is 'sick' of reading incorrect information.
In a Facebook post, Cllr Williams commented: "Where these rumours come from, I don't understand.
"I would ask people to be careful as many of those that have been shielding are extremely concerned when these false posts are published."
