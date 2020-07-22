FOUR rescue and emergency services were on alert yesterday (Tuesday) after a person was taken ill on Tenby's South Beach.
Tenby Coastguard team were paged to assist Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics with the casualty, who was being given first aid by the beach's RNLI lifeguards.
Tenby firefighters were also requested to provide extra support in case the casualty needed carrying off the beach in the hot sun.
Fortunately, the person was able to be assisted from the beach to the awaiting land ambulance for further care.
Coastguards said after the incident: "Beachgoers are reminded to stay hydrated and ensure they have enough energy for beach activities when visiting the coast."