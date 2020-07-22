Council services are restarting in a "phased manor" as visitor begin to return to the county.

In a Coronavirus update from the Pembrokeshire County Council Leader yesterday (Tuesday, July 21), Councillor David Simpson said: "The last few months have been very challenging for all of us. Everyone will have a story to tell on how they managed lockdown and dealt with this pandemic.

"Who would have imagined back in February that our country and our county would come to a grinding halt caused by this invisible virus.

"The lockdown and the general unrest will have affected us all in different ways. However, we are now starting to rebuild and we can look forward to better days.

"Like every storm there will be fall-out and damaged caused. Some damage will be very visible and others not so visible. It will take a long time for us to get back to normal.

"I’m sure we will have to - and need to - change the way we go about our daily lives. The way businesses operate also will change. Changes take time and we all need to be patient and understand that they do not happen overnight.

"We all need to be tolerant and respect how others feel. Remember, some people will be very nervous about going back out, socialising and reconnecting with people. Please support one another so we can travel on the road to recovery together.

"Over the last few days we have seen an increase in visitor numbers and day-trippers enjoying out wonderful county. As an Authority we are ensuring we get the message out to respect our county and travel safely.

"I appreciate that we are not a fully functional county yet. Some businesses have not yet re-opened their doors.

"Council services are restarting but in a phased manner. This pandemic has not gone away so this approach also needs to be considered when you are heading out by checking to see what is open and planning your journey.

"On a personal note I am very pleased to hear such positive feedback in relation to our Visitor Welcome teams on duty throughout the county. This is a new initiative for us.

"Also I want to highlight and thank everyone in our operations room at County Hall who are reviewing issues as they arise. It has been set up to support our communities and their visitors during this summer period."