MANDATORY masks and reduced capacity will be the 'new normal' for Tenby's annual Park and Ride service when it resumes this Saturday (July 25).
The daily bus service will operate from the Salterns car park, stopping at the Green car park and South Parade before returning to the Salterns. Buses will run every 20 minutes between 11am – 6pm.
Pembrokeshire County Council is reminding passengers that there will be two important changes to the service this year, due to Covid-19.
A council spokesman said: "Social distancing restrictions mean that the capacity of the buses will be reduced, so priority will be given to elderly and disabled people and families with young children.
"A face covering will be mandatory from July 27, in line with Welsh Government guidelines."
The Park and Ride will continue daily until August 31. The service supports Tenby’s annual pedestrianisation scheme, which came into effect on 6th July.
Both schemes are run by Pembrokeshire County Council, who are looking forward to working with everyone to ensure they run as successfully as in previous years.
“We would like to remind everyone visiting Tenby and other locations in Pembrokeshire that it is still extremely important to observe social distancing,” said Cllr David Simpson, leader of the council.
“We would respectfully ask everyone to keep this foremost in their minds as they enjoy their visit to our beautiful county.”
