Work is almost complete on the installation of a new footbridge across the Cleddau just outside Haverfordwest.
Situated near the old mill ground at the Bridge Meadow, the new bridge will connect up the footpaths on either side of the river creating a circular walk on the banks of the Western Cleddau.
The bridge is scheduled to open early next week, as well as a section of pathway which was recently closed due to vandalism.
The work is part of the Cleddau Reaches project, a green infrastructure scheme run by Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) and involving a range of organisations including Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Haverfordwest Town Council, Bridge Meadow Trust, Network Rail, Hywel Dda Health Board, Haverfordwest Kayak Club, Pembrokeshire Anglers Club, Pembrokeshire College, Bluestone and the Landfill Communities Tax.
The footbridge has been funded by NRW, Haverfordwest Town Council, Welsh Government, Bridge Meadow Trust (Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant) and PCC.
Local landowner Nick Heywood permitted the placement of the bridge on his land on the Eastern side of the river and has also supported the creation of a right of way in this area.