POLICE have asked people to refrain from any actions that could impact on the ongoing investigation into the death of a child in Haverfordwest.
The 2-year-old passed away on Tuesday in Hospital and tributes have flooded in on social media.
Police were also made aware of a gathering at Princess Royal Way in Haverfordwest at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 21.
Around 60 people had gathered peacefully to light candles and lay tributes following the tragic death of a two-year-old child.
Officers attended to ensure there was no community tension.
Later that night, eight people were spoken to by police following a gathering outside a property in Johnston.
Officers also spoke to a small group which had gathered outside Haverfordwest Police Station shortly after.
All gatherings passed without incident.
Superintendent Ross Evans said: “Pembrokeshire is a close-knit community, and we understand that the death of a child will be a cause for grief.
“However we would appeal to the public to refrain from any actions that could impact the ongoing investigation, including comments shared online and on social media.
“Officers will be more visible in the local area over the coming days as enquiries continue, and any concerns can be addressed through them.”