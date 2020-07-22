John Lewis have issued a major recall over a cot mattress after the product failed to meet strict safety standards.

The recall refers to the Dual Purpose Pocket Spring Mattress - which have been removed from sale on the John Lewis website.

Why is it being recalled?

The product has been recalled after the mattress failed a firmness test on the newborn side, meaning it does not comply with legal requirements.

The recall applies to the cotbed mattress with the product code 32464401.

The affected product was sold between June 2019 and June 2020 from johnlewis.com.

The reversible mattress has a firmer side which is meant to be suitable for babies up to one year old, and a slightly softer side that is designed for toddlers of 12 months and over.

However, after carrying out testing on the product, the mattress failed a firmness test on its newborn side and as such, does not meet the requirements of the EU standard.

The toddler side of the mattress did pass the test and is safe to use.

What is the advice for customers?

John Lewis has advised customers who have purchased the affected product to rotate the mattress “with immediate effect”, and only use the 12 month and over side while waiting for a replacement.

In a statement, the retailer said: “We have recently tested this mattress, and unfortunately it has failed a firmness test on the newborn side which means it does not comply with legal requirements.

“The other side has passed the test and is safe to use regardless of age. Therefore, we ask that with immediate effect, you rotate the mattress to use the 12 month+ side. This can be identified by unzipping the cover.”

Customers are advised to contact John Lewis on 01698 545 160 to arrange for a replacement and a refund.

The retailer will also arrange for the collection and disposal of the existing faulty mattress to ensure it does not find its way onto secondary markets.

John Lewis added: “We're sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.”