A window pane was damaged when a Trecwn man found himself locked outside in his underpants while his pregnant partner threw his clothes out of a window.

Jack Bridge, of Wesley Place, pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, July 15.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, stated the complainant heard a crack while upstairs on February 23, and her daughter stated “Jack has been very naughty” when she went to investigate the cause of the noise.

Bridge, 32, was found to have smashed one of the property’s rear windows. He admitted the offence to police officers and offered to pay for the damage.

Miss Vaughan said: “He said that there had been an argument and he was tapping on the window. Blood was also found on the window.”

Bridge, who represented himself, said he went outside in his underpants to retrieve his clothes after his six-month pregnant partner threw his garments out of an upstairs window during an argument.

“I was at the back of the house saying ‘let me in’. It was a complete accident. It was just one of those things, it was not malicious or anything like that.”

He added that the couple remained together, and his partner was waiting for him outside the court building with their young baby.

“It was just a misunderstanding.”

Magistrates ordered Bridge to pay £323 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.