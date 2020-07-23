POLICE are investigating after a boat propeller was stolen from Hazelbeach boatyard.
The incident occurred on the evening of July 15.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC Rowlands 543 on 101, quoting ref DPP/0108/17/07/2020/01/C.
