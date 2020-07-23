A Clarbeston Road man sent his ex-partner flowers before bombarding her with messages and smashing her car windscreen.

Ryan Neil Davies, of Lower House, Woodstock, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence and criminal damage when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Wednesday, July 15.

Davies, 21, admitted repeatedly sending messages to his ex-partner, her mother and friend between January 5 and February 15, and damaging her Citroen C1 on February 11.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Davies found it difficult to deal with the break-up when the relationship ended.

“She says she was bombarded with messages, and asked him to leave her alone. Some of the messages were pleasant and loving, some were more unpleasant.”

The court heard that Davies contacted the victim’s mother to ask if she was seeing anyone else, and attempted to get her friend to help with a reconciliation.

The woman found her car’s rear windscreen was smashed on February 11, and a small pebble was discovered when the boot was opened.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Davies had no previous convictions and no threats of violence had been made.

“It is an 18-month relationship which broke down. The defendant took it very badly. What he wanted was clearly that the relationship started up again.

“The day after the break-up he sent her flowers. Those were unwanted, but some people may think that this is a very nice gesture.”

Mr Kelleher added Davies smashed the windscreen in frustration, after finding out the woman has been seeing someone else.

The court heard he had not attempted to contact the woman since the offence.

Mr Kelleher said: “In the time that has elapsed, he has moved on, and she has moved on.”

Magistrates ordered Davies to pay £717 in compensation, fines, costs and a surcharge.

A restraining order was imposed prohibiting him from contacting the complainant for two years.