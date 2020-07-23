CYCLING and walking in Pembrokeshire is to receive a boost, thanks to a £1.2 million Active Travel grant from the Welsh Government.

The successful grant application by Pembrokeshire County Council means that it will be easier for people to use active travel in their day-to-day lives.

Active travel means walking and cycling (including the use of mobility scooters and electric wheelchairs) for everyday journeys, such as going to work or the shops, or to access services.

The grant will be used to develop new traffic-free paths, improve existing routes and create better connections between networks.

Cabinet Member for Infrastructure Cllr Phil Baker welcomed the funding, saying: “The County Council Active Travel Team have once again been successful in securing funding from Welsh Government to extend our active travel routes.

“I look forward to working with local members, communities and user groups to deliver these improvements.”

The £1.2m grant has been allocated to:

Narberth to Haverfordwest multi-user route (£448,000)

Saundersfoot & Tenby Active Travel package of schemes (£495,000)

Active Travel core allocation (£260,000)

The £448,000 funding for the Narberth to Haverfordwest multi-user route will be used to create a traffic-free section between Blackpool Mill and Slebech Park which will be part of a 17km route running from Narberth to Haverfordwest. Wherever possible, the multiuser route will be accessible to walkers, cyclists, people with impaired mobility and equestrians. The rest of the route will be on quiet lanes following highways, tracks, bridleways and footpaths.

The £495,000 Saundersfoot and Tenby package of active travel schemes will include:

• Preliminary design work and assessment on a new shared use path and tunnel between the Salterns Car Park and South Beach, Tenby.

• A new shared use path from Twy Cross Roundabout to Park House on the A478 from Tenby to Saundersfoot, to include improved crossing facilities.

• Widening and resurfacing the Stammers Lane to Swallowdale footpath, Saundersfoot and connecting the residential estate with the bus stop on the B4316.

• Improvements to the link between Rushy Lake and Scandinavia Heights connecting with the Plantation, Saundersfoot – including a new crossing point and some resurfacing and widening.

The ‘Active Travel core allocation’ of £260,000 will go towards improving existing routes in Haverfordwest, Narberth, Tenby, Milford Haven, Fishguard and Goodwick, Neyland and St Dogmaels, and plugging gaps in the networks.

Funding will also be used to audit the County’s active travel areas (Fishguard and Goodwick, Narberth, Johnston, Neyland, Pembroke Dock and St Dogmaels), with the aim of improving the connections within and between the communities.