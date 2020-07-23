TWO new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire today (Thursday, July 23) and one further case has been confirmed in Carmarthenshire.

Figures announced by Public Health Wales show that 43 new cases have been confirmed across Wales, taking the total number of cases past 17,000.

4,213 tests were carried out on Wednesday (July 22), 87 of which were done in Pembrokeshire, and 183 in Carmarthenshire.

No new cases have been confirmed in Ceredigion again but just 17 tests were carried out across the region.

No new deaths were recorded by Public Health Wales today.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We continue to caution and remind the public and business-owners that we all have a vital role in preventing the spread of Coronavirus by always sticking to social distancing guidelines - staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly. When travelling you should also avoid car sharing with people outside your household.

"Anyone with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"Confirmed cases must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread.

Updates on current incidents

“Public Health Wales and our multi-agency partners have been investigating four laboratory confirmed cases of Coronavirus associated with the Zorba Delicacies Ltd food processing plant in Ebbw Vale.

“Close contacts of confirmed cases have been contacted through the Test, Trace, Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, household and other contacts.

“An Outbreak Control Team was convened to look at the outbreak associated with the workforce at Rowan Foods, and part of its work is to constantly review its data on cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

“As part of this process we are investigating cases within the Wrexham area through the Test Trace Protect process. This work naturally includes identifying where we believe transmission may be occurring, and identifying local clusters of cases.

“The outbreak associated with the workforce at the Rowan Foods plant in Wrexham remains active, although the number of reported cases has slowed down considerably.

“As of 22 July, the total number of positive cases associated with this outbreak is 313, which is a small increase of four since Wednesday 15 July. There is no evidence that these infections were acquired either onsite or that the infection is factory-based.

“We will continue to analyse the data to ensure we are taking appropriate and timely decisions to bring the outbreak to a close.

“Following an Incident Management Team meeting on Wednesday 22 July, we have recorded a small number of additional positive cases identified at the Kepak Merthyr meat processing plant, with the total now standing at 141 positive cases since April.

“This is not unexpected; although there are low levels of infection in the community, the infection has not entirely gone away and more cases should be expected before we are able to eradicate infection. In addition, focused testing as part of the management of clusters and outbreaks of Coronavirus will inevitably identify new cases

“If we look at other data such as hospital admissions or bio surveillance indicators, there is no evidence of a surge of infections in the wider community in Merthyr.

“It is too early to draw precise conclusions, but our monitoring does show a historic correlation between levels of infection in the plant and previous background levels of infection in the wider community. There is no evidence to suggest any ongoing transmission in the plant.

“The Incident Management Team’s investigations are continuing. No outbreak has been declared but all necessary investigations and control measures are being undertaken.

“The Food Standards Agency advise that it is very unlikely that you can catch coronavirus from food. Coronavirus is a respiratory illness. It is not known to be transmitted by exposure to food or food packaging.

Contact tracing and general information

“Contact tracing continues in Wales as part of the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace, Protect strategy. Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test will be contacted by a team of contact tracers, and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

“Please keep a note of your activities so you can easily remember your whereabouts on a given day, along with who you were in contact with.

“If you are asked to self-isolate, you should also comply with this request to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Tracers are trained staff and personal information that you provide will handled in line with data protection regulations and will not be shared widely.

“Further information about the symptoms of Coronavirus is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone experiencing Coronavirus symptoms can apply for a home testing kit by visiting www.gov.wales/coronavirus, or by calling the national 119 phone service.

“Anyone with suspected coronavirus should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.

“Public Health Wales’ user-friendly data dashboard takes information from a range of different sources. The total number of positive cases now includes those reported from non-NHS Wales laboratories, which are subject to ongoing de-duplication, refinement and reconciliation. This may result in fluctuation of the total positive cases as this process takes place.

“It should be noted that the cases from non-NHS Wales laboratories are not new cases, and have been on the dashboard for a number of weeks. They have previously been reported on a separate tab, but are now incorporated into the totals for the local authority area and Health Board area in which the patient resides, to give a complete picture for Wales.”