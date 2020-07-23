PEMBROKESHIRE'S small shopkeepers are being urged to put their names forward for a national competition.

The Best Small Shops contest celebrates the successes of small shops and the central role they play in their local community, particularly in response to Covid-19.

Open to any small shop operating in the UK, the competition is free to enter. Customers can also put forward nominations.

All businesses entering will be promoted to consumers through an online retail directory.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb is calling on Pembrokeshire's shops and their satisfied customers to submit entries.

He said: “Small shops are an important part of Pembrokeshire’s economy. Throughout the pandemic, the local corner shop or post office has been a lifeline for many people who’ve been unable to leave their homes or travel to larger supermarkets.

“These businesses have adapted quickly to provide a first-class service for their customers, which above all else is safe. They deserve to be recognised."

Judges will be looking for evidence of a small shop's entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will then be in with the chance to win one of five awards, including the newly-launched award for small shops' response to Covid-19.

Businesses have until Friday September 11 2020 to be nominated via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk. A shortlist will be announced in October, with winners announced in November.