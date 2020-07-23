POLICE in Pembroke Dock are appealing for information after damage caused a boat to sink off Hobbs Point.
The criminal damage is alleged to have occurred some time between 8am and 4pm on July 17.
The boat was located by the floating pontoon at Hobbs Point and anyone with information is asked to contact PC 483 GEORGE at Pembroke Dock police station on 0845 330 2000 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Several items have also been recovered from the area, believed to have been stolen.
Please contact 101 if you believe you have had any items taken, and ensure that your vehicles and properties are kept secure.