The anniversary on one of the iconic moments of Pembrokeshire's Second World War occurs on August 19.
The date marks eighty years since three German aircraft made a low-level attack against the Admiralty oil fuel depot at Llanreath, Pembroke Dock, setting off one of the most vicious fires ever encountered and ensuring the town's name was forever enshrined in the history books of the period.
The fire raged for three weeks and no fewer than 650 men from 22 fire brigades fought the flames using nine miles of hose and 2,000 gallons of water per minute. Tragically five sacrificed their lives and 38 were seriously injured.
The story of the blaze, the people caught up in its drama and the long-lasting impact it had on the town, were carefully documented by former Western Telegraph reporter Vernon Scott in his book Inferno 1940 which has been republished by the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre. Copies are available from its headquarters in the Old Dockyard Chapel, Pembroke Dock.
Both the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and the Western Telegraph are planning to mark this historic anniversary and would welcome contributions from the public. Do you or your family members have memories and stories of the day the tanks caught fire or of the aftermath that devastated the community? If so then please get in touch at by emailing wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk